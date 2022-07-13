Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

