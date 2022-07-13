Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.