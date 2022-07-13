Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

