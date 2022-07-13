CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.46

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.46 and traded as low as C$104.26. CGI shares last traded at C$105.88, with a volume of 441,378 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$103.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.46.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

