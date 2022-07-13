Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.