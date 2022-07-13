ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 49,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,929,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,304,502 shares of company stock worth $31,611,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
