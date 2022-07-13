Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$7.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 156,772 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$821.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

