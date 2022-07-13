Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSE CHWY opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -185.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

