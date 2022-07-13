Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.45.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

