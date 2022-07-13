Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.20. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 16,217 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

