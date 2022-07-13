Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

CB opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

