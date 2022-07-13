Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,501,573. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

