Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,415 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

