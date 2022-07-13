City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $471.42

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.42 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 413.50 ($4.92). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.11), with a volume of 6,010 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £217.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.42.

In other news, insider Jane Stabile purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($25,987.16).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

