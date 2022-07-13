Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 38,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.