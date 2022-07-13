Clean Yield Group Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,534.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

