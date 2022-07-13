CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $210.43

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.43 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.39). CLS shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.39), with a volume of 314,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £818.87 million and a P/E ratio of 693.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.43.

In other CLS news, insider William Holland bought 4,072 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £7,981.12 ($9,492.29).

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

