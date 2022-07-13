Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Critical Contrast

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and AVROBIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 2.01 -$287.10 million ($2.73) -3.11 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.82) -0.34

AVROBIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -69.24% -211.68% -30.54% AVROBIO N/A -67.14% -58.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coherus BioSciences and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 AVROBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.06%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 675.59%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

