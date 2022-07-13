Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Cohu stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

