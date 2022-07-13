Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.96. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 111,629 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$351.42 million and a P/E ratio of -222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 31.85 and a quick ratio of 31.36.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

In other news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$123,007.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,113,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,829,103.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $241,958.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.