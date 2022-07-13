Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $17,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.