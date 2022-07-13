Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

CMCSA opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

