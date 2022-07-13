Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) Trading Up 0.8%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 176,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,075,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
About Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA)
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
