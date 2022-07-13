Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

