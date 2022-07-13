Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.