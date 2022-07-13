Comparing A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) & Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

14.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for A2Z Smart Technologies and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

A2Z Smart Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 543.27%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84% Ekso Bionics -90.01% -33.87% -25.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 29.70 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -4.72 Ekso Bionics $11.25 million 1.95 -$9.76 million ($0.87) -1.97

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ekso Bionics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies (Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. It also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; and EksoUE is a wearable upper extremity assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.