Comparing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tailwind Two Acquisition and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tailwind Two Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.76%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% Aviat Networks 6.55% 15.65% 9.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.05 $110.14 million $1.63 15.87

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

