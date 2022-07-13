Comparing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.50 $113.14 million $0.88 74.05 OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.30 $74.05 million $5.94 14.68

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 1.11% 3.22% 0.75% OSI Systems 9.12% 15.74% 6.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $49.53, indicating a potential downside of 23.99%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.04%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

OSI Systems beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

