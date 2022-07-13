Comparing SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) & Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Hyzon Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 243.04%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 8.96% 21.53% 13.51% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Hyzon Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $13.45 million 0.91 $1.68 million $0.31 8.71 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 125.79 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -25.58

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCI Engineered Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Hyzon Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials (Get Rating)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

