Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.
About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
