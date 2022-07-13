Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28,957.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 179.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

