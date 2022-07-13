Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Concentrix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,339,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.45. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $128.54 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,150 shares valued at $4,422,743. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

