Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.57

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.57 ($4.54) and traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($3.90). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 330 ($3.92), with a volume of 65,742 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.31) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.38).

Get Conduit alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £543.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,270.22).

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.