Contrasting American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 6.00% 1.81% 0.75% Rexford Industrial Realty 29.60% 3.22% 2.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 5 1 0 2.17 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 4 0 2.80

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus price target of $61.59, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $77.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $942.41 million 9.59 $35.49 million $0.40 162.00 Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 21.81 $128.24 million $0.88 67.92

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Campus Communities. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats American Campus Communities on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

