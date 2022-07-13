Contrasting GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoHealth and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 2 6 1 0 1.89 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 444.33%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -17.78% 10.28% 5.51% Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.17 -$189.36 million ($1.77) -0.32 Hagerty $619.08 million 6.10 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

Hagerty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Hagerty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

