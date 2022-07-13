Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.24. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,348,808 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 688,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 313,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

