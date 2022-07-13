Costco Wholesale Co.’s June Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 18.1% in the month of June. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $490.57 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $404.70 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

