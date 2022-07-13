Costco Wholesale Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $12.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.43. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $490.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $404.70 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

