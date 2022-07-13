Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,254.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,534.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

