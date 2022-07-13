Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.40

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.40 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 234.80 ($2.79). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 244 ($2.90), with a volume of 476,301 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.19) to GBX 415 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 290 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.64) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.86 ($4.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £626.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1,220.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

