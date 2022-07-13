Critical Analysis: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zhongchao and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.40 $240,000.00 N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.23 -$226.27 million ($2.62) -0.60

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -41.35% -76.01% -36.87%

Risk & Volatility

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zhongchao beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

