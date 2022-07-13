Critical Survey: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Intellinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 2.76 $2.96 million $0.37 27.19 Intellinetics $11.46 million 1.09 $1.36 million $0.44 10.00

Where Food Comes From has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 9.76% 17.02% 11.41% Intellinetics 4.28% 19.20% 4.17%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Intellinetics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Intellinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.