Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,633 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

