Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

