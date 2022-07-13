Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,809 ($80.98) per share, with a total value of £136.18 ($161.96).

CRDA opened at GBX 6,740 ($80.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,611.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,434.22. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($69.72) and a one year high of £105.05 ($124.94). The company has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,943.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($107.04) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($103.47) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,483.33 ($100.90).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

