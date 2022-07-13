Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.41

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.41 and traded as low as C$15.82. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 92,896 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.32.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

