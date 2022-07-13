Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.310-$7.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.31-$7.41 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCI opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

