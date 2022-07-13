Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. Crown has a 12 month low of $87.17 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Crown by 27.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.