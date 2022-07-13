CSX (CSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CSX by 133.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

