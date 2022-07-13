CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.