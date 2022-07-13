CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.88

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.88 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.14). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 57,281 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.88.

Get CyanConnode alerts:

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.