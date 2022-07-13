CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.88

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.88 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.14). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 57,281 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.88.
CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)
